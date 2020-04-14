Market Overview

86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2020 5:19am   Comments
Gainers

  • SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares climbed 424.9% to close at $12.02 on Monday after the company reported a first installment of purchase order for 48 million coronavirus rapid testing units.
  • Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) shares jumped 106.9% to close at $12.93 on Monday after surging over 160% on Thursday.
  • Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares gained 69.1% to close at $0.6024 after the company said in a Thursday press release that it intends to begin accepting physician-ordered COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing requests for processing beginning April 15.
  • Sundance Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) surged 63.3% to close at $3.82.
  • Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) rose 39.5% to close at $3.78. Kandi Technologies issued a press release highlighting launch of first pure electric SUV by the company affiliate, Fengsheng Automotive, The Maple 30x.
  • Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) gained 35.2% to close at $1.96 after the company announced it has received approval to initiate a pilot clinical study of its drug candidate, Piclidenoson, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe symptoms in coronavirus infected patients.
  • Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) shares climbed 28.7% to close at $4.84.
  • Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) shares gained 26.6% to close at $3.43.
  • Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) gained 26.6% to close at $10.23 after the company reported collaboration with Stony Brook Medicine to identify coronavirus survivors.
  • Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) rose 26.1% to close at $3.96 after declining around 7% on Thursday.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) jumped 26% to close at $4.03.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares rose 25% to close at $0.65. U.S. Well Services shares climbed over 90% on Thursday after the company disclosed a long-term contract to provide electric hydraulic fracturing services for EQT using its next-generation Clean Fleet® technology.
  • Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) rose 23.7% to close at $2.98.
  • Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) gained 22.9% to close at $3.28.
  • Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) jumped 22.7% to close at $75.28.
  • ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) gained 22.4% to close at $7.27.
  • Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE: CMCL) shares surged 22.3% to close at $11.85.
  • Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) gained 22.2% to close at $2.48.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 21.9% to close at $4.74 after jumping 14% on Thursday.
  • USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) gained 21.5% to close at $8.66.
  • Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) rose 21.4% to close at $8.00 after the company was granted emergency use authorization by the FDA for its CytoSorb to treat coronavirus.
  • Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) gained 21.3% to close at $2.90.
  • GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) jumped 20.5% to close at $2.70.
  • Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) jumped 20% to close at $8.95.
  • Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) gained 19.9% to close at $14.05.
  • Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) surged 19.7% to close at $6.94.
  • DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) gained 19.4% to close at $8.81.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares jumped 19% to close at $5.95.
  • Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) rose 18.9% to close at $3.46 after the company announced the FDA has authorized the company to initiate a pivotal clinical trial evaluating MultiStem Cell Therapy in patients with coronavirus induced acute respiratory distress syndrome.
  • Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) gained 18.4% to close at $23.80.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) gained 18.3% to close at $4.26 after the company disclosed that its ImmuneCyte joint venture completed acquisition of Worldride IP to develop fully human polyclonal and monoclonal antibody therapeutics for coronavirus.
  • Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) rose 18.3% to close at $2.6150.
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) shares jumped 17.6% to close at $2.88.
  • Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) gained 16.7% to close at $6.64.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) gained 16.6% to close at $3.37.
  • MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) climbed 16% to close at $7.06.
  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) gained 15.9% to close at $12.23.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares climbed 13.7% to close at $6.88 after the company announced both of its coronavirus patients treated with its Opaganib treatment showed improvement.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) climbed 13.5% to close at $2.35 after the company began its clinical trial of Galidesivir for treatment of coronavirus.
  • Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares climbed 13.5% to close at $7.91 after the company disclosed that it has treated its first patient suffering from coronavirus complications in the US under the FDA Single Patient Expanded Access Program.
  • Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) surged 13% to close at $2.70.
  • Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) climbed 10.9% to close at $3.15.
  • Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP) shares rose 10.1% to close at $5.22.
  • Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) gained 8.8% to close at $4.95.
  • Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) jumped 8.1% to close at $4.53.
  • Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) surged 7.8% to close at $3.19.

Losers

  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares dropped 20.9% to close at $2.04 on Monday.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares dipped 20% to close at $2.08 on Monday. AMC is in talks to hire bankruptcy law firm Weil Gotshal as theaters shutdown since mid-March due to coronavirus, the NY Post reported.
  • Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ: QBAK) shares tumbled 19.1% to close at $1.99 on Monday after the company reported plans to delist from the NASDAQ and deregister its common stock.
  • Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) fell 17.4% to close at $10.91.
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) shares fell 17% to close at $33.37 amid continued uncertainty in travel demand outlook.
  • Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) dipped 16.2% to close at $9.65. Stifel downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $19 to $8.
  • Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) fell 16.2% to close at $2.90.
  • Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) dropped 15.8% to close at $3.25.
  • Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) shares fell 15.6% to close at $16.01.
  • LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) fell 15.5% to close at $46.25.
  • Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) shares dropped 15.1% to close at $5.95 on Monday after the company reported offerings of senior secured notes and senior exchangeable notes.
  • Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) declined 14.9% to close at $42.96 after the company announced plans to temporarily suspend non-essential operations in certain manufacturing facilities. The company will suspend its earlier issued FY20 guidance.
  • The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) fell 14.3% to close at $6.74.
  • Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) dipped 14.2% to close at $6.49 after the company furloughed 2,300 employees across plants in U.S. and Europe.
  • Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) dropped 14% to close at $32.11 after the company reported preliminary results for its first quarter.
  • Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) declined 13.8% to close at $14.88.
  • Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) fell 13.6% to close at $10.80.
  • Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) declined 13.4% to close at $20.91.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) fell 13.4% to close at $11.36.
  • Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: AUB) dipped 13.2% to close at $22.72.
  • Exantas Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: XAN) dipped 13.2% to close at $3.02. Raymond James downgraded Exantas Capital from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) shares declined 13% to close at $4.48.
  • Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) fell 13% to close at $10.99.
  • TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) dropped 12.9% to close at $14.29.
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) fell 12.9% to close at $9.02.
  • 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) fell 12.8% to close at $14.18. DA Davidson downgraded 1-800
  • Flowers.com from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $26 to $14.
  • Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) declined 12.8% to close at $15.08. Deutsche Bank maintained Brinker with a Hold and lowered the price target from $44 to $21.
  • EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) fell 12.7% to close at $22.34.
  • EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) shares tumbled 12.5% to close at $31.26. EverQuote is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 4.
  • Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDN) shares fell 12.3% to close at $3.64.
  • GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) dropped 12% to close at $39.68 after the company said it expects to reinvest most Q2 profits into programs to drive more business to its restaurant partners.
  • Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) dropped 10.5% to close at $5.13.
  • Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) shares fell 10% to close at $9.94.
  • O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) dipped 9.9% to close at $6.80. B of A Securities downgraded O-I Glass from Buy to Neutral.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares fell 9.7% to close at $0.65. Phunware reported that it has applied for US small business admin. loan under CARES Act.
  • Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) fell 9.7% to close at $7.05 after rising around 19% on Thursday.
  • Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) fell 7.9% to close at $3.14 after jumping 44% on Thursday.
  • Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) fell 7.6% to close at $4.74.
  • MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) fell 7% to close at $11.22.
  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) dropped 6.1% to close at $13.79.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

