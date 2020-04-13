Roku Sees 49% YoY Streaming Growth In Q1

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading higher after the company issued preliminary first-quarter sales guidance above estimates and expects streaming hours will be 13.2 billion, up 49% year over year.

Roku sees preliminary first-quarter total gross profit at $139 million to $144 million. The company sees preliminary first-quarter sales at $307 million to $317 million versus the $299.76 million estimate.

Roku estimates 39.8 million active accounts as of Mar. 31, up about 3 million since Dec. 31, 2019.

After closing up more than 4%, Roku's stock traded higher by 10.62% at $106.81 in Monday’s after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $176.55 and a 52-week low of $55.02.

Related Links:

Roku Vs. Netflix: Needham's Laura Martin Sees A Clear Quarantine Winner

Roku Higher After Q4 Sales Beat, Record Streaming Hours