Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Roku Sees 49% YoY Streaming Growth In Q1
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 13, 2020 5:11pm   Comments
Share:
Roku Sees 49% YoY Streaming Growth In Q1

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading higher after the company issued preliminary first-quarter sales guidance above estimates and expects streaming hours will be 13.2 billion, up 49% year over year.

Roku sees preliminary first-quarter total gross profit at $139 million to $144 million. The company sees preliminary first-quarter sales at $307 million to $317 million versus the $299.76 million estimate.

Roku estimates 39.8 million active accounts as of Mar. 31, up about 3 million since Dec. 31, 2019.

After closing up more than 4%, Roku's stock traded higher by 10.62% at $106.81 in Monday’s after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $176.55 and a 52-week low of $55.02.

Related Links:

Roku Vs. Netflix: Needham's Laura Martin Sees A Clear Quarantine Winner

Roku Higher After Q4 Sales Beat, Record Streaming Hours

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ROKU)

Is Roku Above Other Streamers – A SWOT Approach
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Ad Sales Decrease With Covid-19 But Digital Holds The Key
Roku Or Netflix – Which One Is Better In The Near Term?
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Roku Vs. Netflix: Needham's Laura Martin Sees A Clear Quarantine Winner
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Guidance After-Hours Center Tech Best of Benzinga

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga