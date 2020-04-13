Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

63 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2020 12:35pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares jumped 241% to $7.81. SCWorks said it has received a committed purchase order from Rethink My Healthcare —a virtual healthcare network —for 2 million COVID-19 rapid testing units. The order also carries the provision for additional weekly orders of 2 million units for 23 weeks. The order is valued at $35 million per week, accoridng to SCWorks.
  • Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) shares gained 68% to $10.49 after surging over 160% on Thursday.
  • Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares climbed 60% to $0.57 after the company said in a Thursday press release that it intends to begin accepting physician-ordered COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing requests for processing beginning April 15.
  • Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) rose 43.5% to $2.08 after the company announced it has received approval to initiate a pilot clinical study of its drug candidate, Piclidenoson, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe symptoms in coronavirus infected patients.
  • Sundance Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) gained 35.7% to $3.1741.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares rose 28.2% to $0.6671. U.S. Well Services shares climbed over 90% on Thursday after the company disclosed a long-term contract to provide electric hydraulic fracturing services for EQT using its next-generation Clean Fleet® technology.
  • Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MWK) gained 23.8% to $2.65. The company last week said it saw a "significant' increase in demand across most product categories.
  • Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) rose 23.1% to $8.11 after the company was granted emergency use authorization by the FDA for its CytoSorb to treat coronavirus.
  • Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) surged 22.3% to $9.12.
  • Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) rose 21% to $3.80 after declining around 7% on Thursday.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 20.8% to $2.4999 after the company began its clinical trial of Galidesivir for treatment of coronavirus.
  • Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) gained 20% to $9.69 after the company reported collaboration with Stony Brook Medicine to identify coronavirus survivors.
  • MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) surged 19.5% to $7.28.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) jumped 16.9% to $3.74.
  • Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) gained 16.5% to $5.30.
  • Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares rose 16.4% to $8.11 after the company disclosed that it has treated its first patient suffering from coronavirus complications in the US under the FDA Single Patient Expanded Access Program.
  • Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) gained 16.2% to $13.62.
  • Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) surged 14.6% to $2.74.
  • Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP) shares rose 14.1% to $5.41.
  • Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) gained 13.5% to $3.03.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares climbed 13.4% to $6.86 after the company announced both of its coronavirus patients treated with its Opaganib treatment showed improvement.
  • Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) rose 13.3% to $2.73.
  • Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) shares gained 13.3% to $3.07.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 13.1% to $4.40 after jumping 14% on Thursday.
  • Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) jumped 13% to $3.21.
  • GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) gained 12.9% to $2.5278.
  • Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) shares surged 10.4% to $4.1501.
  • Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) gained 9.5% to $3.24.
  • Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) jumped 9.3% to $4.5780.
  • Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) rose 6.4% to $3.0950 after the company announced the FDA has authorized the company to initiate a pivotal clinical trial evaluating MultiStem Cell Therapy in patients with coronavirus induced acute respiratory distress syndrome.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) shares dipped 20.7% to $5.55 after the company reported offerings of senior secured notes and senior exchangeable notes.
  • Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ: QBAK) fell 19% to $2.00 after the company reported plans to delist from the NASDAQ and deregister its common stock.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 17.7% to $2.14. AMC is in talks to hire bankruptcy law firm Weil Gotshal as theaters shutdown since mid-March due to coronavirus, the NY Post reported.
  • Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDN) shares declined 17.6% to $3.42.
  • Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) dipped 16.7% to $20.11.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares fell 16.3% to $2.16.
  • Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) shares declined 16.1% to $9.26.
  • Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) dropped 16% to $3.2399.
  • Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) shares declined 16% to $15.93.
  • Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) fell 16% to $9.66. Stifel downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $19 to $8.
  • MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) fell 15.7% to $10.18.
  • Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) dropped 15.6% to $14.57.
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) shares declined 14.8% to $34.26 amid continued uncertainty in travel demand outlook.
  • Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) dipped 14.8% to $4.3720.
  • Exantas Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: XAN) fell 13.8% to $3.00. Raymond James downgraded Exantas Capital from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) fell 13.9% to $43.47 after the company announced plans to temporarily suspend non-essential operations in certain manufacturing facilities. The company will suspend its earlier issued FY20 guidance.
  • LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) dropped 13.7% to $47.24.
  • Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) declined 13% to $15.05. Deutsche Bank maintained Brinker with a Hold and lowered the price target from $44 to $21.
  • Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) fell 13% to $2.5501 after gaining about 24% on Thursday.
  • Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) shares fell 12.8% to $4.90 after gaining around 25% on Thursday.
  • O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) dipped 12.7% to $6.59. B of A Securities downgraded O-I Glass from Buy to Neutral.
  • 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) fell 12.3% to $14.26. DA Davidson downgraded 1-800-Flowers.com from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $26 to $14.
  • Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) fell 12.1% to $11.60.
  • Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) dropped 12% to $3.89.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares fell 11.8% to $0.6351. Phunware reported that it has applied for US small business admin. loan under CARES Act.
  • Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) dropped 11.3% to $5.08.
  • Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) dipped 10.9% to $6.74 after the company furloughed 2,300 employees across plants in U.S. and Europe.
  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) dropped 10.8% to $13.10.
  • Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) fell 9.9% to $7.04 after rising around 19% on Thursday.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) fell 9.8% to $0.5593 after gaining around 11% on Thursday.
  • Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) fell 9.8% to $3.0750 after jumping 44% on Thursday.
  • GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) dropped 8.8% to $41.12 after the company said it expects to reinvest most Q2 profits into programs to drive more business to its restaurant partners.
  • Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) fell 7.3% to $0.7250 after declining over 9% on Thursday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABR + AHH)

8 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
100 Biggest Movers From Thursday
75 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga