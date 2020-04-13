Today's Pickup: Amazon Slows Addition Of New Grocery Delivery Customers

Good day,

New customers looking for at-home delivery of groceries are out of luck when it comes to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). The e-tailer said it is no longer accepting new grocery delivery customers and any customer signing up for grocery delivery will be placed on a waiting list.

Amazon is also cutting hours at some Whole Foods stores to accommodate existing customers buying food online. The company said it has expanded grocery pickup from about 80 Whole Foods Market locations to more than 150 and it has converted a planned grocery store in Woodland Hills, California, into an online-only story focused on grocery delivery orders.

"We are temporarily asking new Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market delivery and pickup customers to sign up for an invitation to use online grocery delivery and pickup," the company wrote in a blog post. "We're increasing capacity each week and will invite new customers to shop every week."

Amazon also has created new delivery windows for existing customers.

"While we have increased order capacity by more than 60% due to COVID-19, we still expect the combination of restricted capacity due to social distancing and customer demand will continue to make finding available delivery windows challenging for customers," wrote Stephanie Landry in the blog. "To help, in the coming weeks, we will launch a new feature that will allow customers to secure a time to shop. This feature will give delivery customers a virtual ‘place in line' and will allow us to distribute the delivery windows on a first-come, first-served basis."

TravelCenters of America has raised more than $2.7 million for St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund since 2010, including $293,000 in 2019. Read more about the fund here.

"I'm glad to be able to help these guys and women. And it's like I said, they gotta eat, and nobody will let them go to walk-ups. So I come out here three days a week, my wife makes the lunches and I bring them out."

– Richard McFadden, an 81-year-old veteran, speaking to Fox13. McFadden hands out sandwiches to truckers three times a week at the Grassy Mountain rest area before exit 99 off I-80 in Utah.

Traffic declines put summer road projects in jeopardy

The decline of traffic on American roadways coupled with low gas prices may be good for truckers moving goods, but the financial hit from lower tax revenues could jeopardize highway projects this summer. (WBAL)

COVID-19 and trucking

The trucking industry is in a state of flux because of COVID-19, and how well a carrier is doing all depends on what it hauls. (Forbes)

(Not) just in time for medical supplies

The nation's just-in-time supply chain is stressing under the demand to get goods, particularly medical supplies, to the right places in a timely manner. (Wall Street Journal)

Retail sales face slow recovery

According to data from Fitch Ratings, retail sales may remain down double digits into 2021. (Retail Dive)

Pressure grows on Congress to do more for businesses

With more than 17 million Americans out of work, pressure is growing on Congress to produce another rescue package to help struggling businesses and consumers. (Bloomberg)

For truck drivers on the road during COVID-19, free meals are becoming more plentiful. A quick search of social media finds hundreds of posts letting drivers know where meals are being handed out. It is a testament to the power of social media to keep people informed, but more importantly, proof that despite our political persuasions that have created major divisions within the country, in a time of need, people are still willing to help out their fellow Americans.

