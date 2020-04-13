Why CNS Pharmaceuticals Is Trading Higher Today

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP) shares are trading higher on Monday.

The company announced that independent research from the University of Frankfurt showed that an active compound in WP1122 completely prevented coronavirus replication in vitro.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals shares were trading up 9.28% at $3.65 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.69 and a 52-week low of $1.26.