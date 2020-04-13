Why Deere's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) shares are trading lower on Monday after getting a downgrade.
Baird analyst Mircea Dobre downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Neutral.
Deere & Company is an American corporation that manufactures agricultural, construction, and forestry machinery, diesel engines, drivetrains used in heavy equipment, and lawn care equipment
Deere & Company shares were trading down 5.26% at $138.09 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $181.99 and a 52-week low of $106.14.
Latest Ratings for DE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2020
|Baird
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
|Mar 2020
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Mar 2020
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
