Why Deere's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) shares are trading lower on Monday after getting a downgrade.

Baird analyst Mircea Dobre downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Neutral.

Deere & Company is an American corporation that manufactures agricultural, construction, and forestry machinery, diesel engines, drivetrains used in heavy equipment, and lawn care equipment

Deere & Company shares were trading down 5.26% at $138.09 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $181.99 and a 52-week low of $106.14.

Related Link:

Deere Trades Lower Despite Q4 Sales Beat, Forecasts Drop In Agriculture Sales