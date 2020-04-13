Market Overview

Why Deere's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 13, 2020 12:06pm   Comments
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) shares are trading lower on Monday after getting a downgrade.

Baird analyst Mircea Dobre downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Neutral.

Deere & Company is an American corporation that manufactures agricultural, construction, and forestry machinery, diesel engines, drivetrains used in heavy equipment, and lawn care equipment

Deere & Company shares were trading down 5.26% at $138.09 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $181.99 and a 52-week low of $106.14.

Deere Trades Lower Despite Q4 Sales Beat, Forecasts Drop In Agriculture Sales

Latest Ratings for DE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020BairdDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Mar 2020CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Mar 2020Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight

