Why Wix.com's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 13, 2020 12:01pm   Comments
Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) shares are trading higher on Monday, after the company reported new registered users, premium subs, cohort collections and overall site visits began increasing in mid-March.

Wix.com is an Israeli software company, providing cloud-based web development services. It allows users to create HTML5 websites and mobile sites through the use of online drag and drop tools.

Wix.com shares were trading up 6.37% at $121.75 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $156.40 and a 52-week low of $76.81.

