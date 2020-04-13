Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2020 10:28am   Comments
Monday's morning session saw 5 companies set new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

  • Qualstar (NASDAQ: QBAK) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Helios Technologies (NASDAQ: HLIO) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low
  • Qualstar (NASDAQ: QBAK)'s stock dropped the most, trading down 16.19% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ: BFRA) shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 0.34% in response to hitting its 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

  • Qualstar (NASDAQ: QBAK) stock hit $1.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 16.19% over the course of the day.
  • JMU (NASDAQ: MFH) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 9.47%.
  • 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) shares fell to $3.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.67%.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ: BFRA) stock moved down 0.34% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.90 to open trading.
  • Helios Technologies (NASDAQ: HLIO) shares fell to $29.54 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.81%.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

