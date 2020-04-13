Career Tracks: LocatorX, Nolan Transportation and Southeastern Freight

LocatorX, an Atlanta-based provider of flexible tracking technology, has appointed former United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Chief Financial Officer Kurt Kuehn to its board of directors.

LocatorX also announced the close of its most recent round of fundraising and said it has raised $6.6 million over the past year to support continued product development and expansion of operations in both sales and marketing.

LocatorX said its technology enables brands and consumers to access an item's current location and audit trail from its origin, protecting against theft, counterfeiting and product diversion while increasing consumer engagement with manufacturers.

"Tracking and anti-counterfeiting technology have never been more important than in our current global environment," said Scott Fletcher, president and CEO, LocatorX. "The pandemic has created additional demand for location capabilities due to disruptions in the supply chain and a greater need for product authentication and tracking for health care equipment."

Kuehn worked at UPS for 38 years and had roles in engineering, operations, planning, strategy, business analytics, investor relations, and sales and marketing before serving as CFO for eight years.

Kuehn also is on the boards of NCR and Henry Schein, serving as audit committee chair for both companies.

Nolan Transportation

Atlanta-basedNolan Transportation Group (NTG), a non-asset truckload freight brokerage and provider of third-party logistics services, announced that Brian Work has joined the company as chief technology officer.

"Brian's expertise brings immense value to our executive team as we lead the next phase of growth," said NTG President Geoff Kelley. "Brian's robust expertise and experience in technology and third-party logistics will allow us to align advanced digital strategies with business goals to ensure we are providing ongoing solutions to the evolving needs of shippers and carriers."

Southeastern Freight promoted Walter Radny.

Work also comes from UPS, where he served jointly as CTO and vice president of the full truckload and less-than-truckload brokerage. He had previous roles with UPS Freight and Coyote Logistics.

Southeastern Freight Lines

Regional LTL transportation services provider Southeastern Freight Lines, headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina, has promoted Walter Radny to service center manager in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Radny has more than 12 years of experience at Southeastern, beginning his career at the Tampa, Florida, service center as a part-time freight handler.

"Walter has a great reputation of building a positive culture and helping people succeed," said Seth Fetzer, Southeastern Freight Lines' regional vice president of operations.