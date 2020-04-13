30 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares rose 68.3% to $0.5997 in pre-market trading. Biocept disclosed that it has verified a COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares rose 48.1% to $0.77 in pre-market trading. U.S. Well Services shares climbed over 90% on Thursday after the company disclosed a long-term contract to provide electric hydraulic fracturing services for EQT using its next-generation Clean Fleet® technology.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) rose 38% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after the company received approval for COVID-19 clinical trial in Israel.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 37.2% to $2.84 in pre-market trading after the company began its clinical trial of Galidesivir for treatment of coronavirus.
- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) rose 26.8% to $1.09 in pre-market trading.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) rose 25.1% to $3.64 in pre-market trading after the FDA authorized the company to initiate a pivotal clinical trial evaluating multistem cell therapy in patients with COVID-19 induced acute respiratory distress syndrome.
- Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) rose 23% to $0.89 in pre-market trading.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares rose 19% to $8.29 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has treated first COVID-19 patient in the U.S. under FDA single patient expanded access program.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) rose 17.5% to $7.75 in pre-market trading.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares rose 17.2% to $0.4098 in pre-market trading.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) rose 16.2% to $3.65 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Thursday.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 15% to $4.50 in pre-market trading.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) rose 14.2% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after gaining over 25% on Thursday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 13.1% to $4.40 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Thursday.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) rose 12% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after surging over 160% on Thursday.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) rose 11.2% to $2.68 in pre-market trading.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) rose 9.8% to $32.38 in pre-market trading.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: MYOV) rose 9.4% to $10.50 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Thursday.
Losers
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 18.9% to $2.11 in pre-market trading. AMC is in talks to hire bankruptcy law firm Weil Gotshal as theaters shutdown since mid-March due to coronavirus, the NY Post reported.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) fell 18.8% to $0.5031 in pre-market trading after gaining around 11% on Thursday.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) fell 12.1% to $0.32 in pre-market trading.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares fell 12.1% to $2.99 in pre-market trading. Tiziana Life Sciences shares surged around 57% on Thursday after the company announced it has developement investigational new technology to treat patients infected with Coronavirus.
- Exantas Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: XAN) fell 10.6% to $3.11 in pre-market trading. Raymond James downgraded Exantas Capital from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) fell 10.3% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after declining over 9% on Thursday.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) fell 9.1% to $3.10 in pre-market trading after jumping 44% on Thursday.
- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) fell 8.5% to $7.15 in pre-market trading after rising around 19% on Thursday.
- BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) fell 7.9% to $3.28 in pre-market trading after rising over 6% on Thursday.
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) shares fell 7.5% to $5.20 in pre-market trading after gaining around 25% on Thursday.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares fell 7% to $0.67 in pre-market trading. Phunware reported that it has applied for US small business admin. loan under CARES Act.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) fell 5.1% to $2.78 in pre-market trading after gaining about 24% on Thursday.
