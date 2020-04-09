75 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares jumped 198% to $0.8138 after the company disclosed a long-term contract to provide electric hydraulic fracturing services for EQT using its next-generation Clean Fleet® technology.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) gained 86.2% to $4.4679.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) surged 58% to $15.00.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) rose 51.6% to $1.91 after surging around 25% on Wednesday.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) gained 51.3% to $7.34.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares jumped 46.1% to $3.17 after the company said it has developed an investigational new technology to treat COVID-19 infections that consists of direct delivery of anti-IL-6 receptor monoclonal antibodies into the lungs using a handheld inhaler or nebulizer.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) gained 42.2% to $3.91.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) rose 41% to $3.34.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) climbed 40.4% to $6.19 after jumping 38% on Wednesday.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) shares rose 40.3% to $2.16 after surging over 8% on Wednesday.
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) shares climbed 39.6% to $6.27 after surging 27% on Wednesday.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) rose 35.4% to $3.25 after the company issued strong sales forecast for the first quarter.
- TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) gained 32.3% to $6.59.
- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) gained 32.3% to $5.16.
- Service Properties Trust (NYSE: SVC) jumped 30.6% to $7.43.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) rose 30.5% to $1.67 after climbing around 8% on Wednesday.
- Exantas Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: XAN) rose 29.5% to $3.8730 after jumping more than 50% on Wednesday.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) shares rose 29.4% to $5.28 after surging around 30% on Wednesday.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) rose 29% to $20.34 after the company reported a $725 million sale/leaseback agreement.
- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) rose 29% to $2.58 after climbing more than 49% on Wednesday.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) gained 28.3% to $7.34 after the company said it will evaluate its allogenic mesenchymal stem cell product candidate remestemcel-L in a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 trial in 240 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by coronavirus infection.
- Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) surged 28.2% to $4.96.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) rose 28.1% to $9.71 after surging over 16% on Wednesday.
- Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) rose 27.7% to $4.0750 after gaining over 14% on Wednesday.
- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) rose 27.4% to $2.2550 after jumping around 42% on Wednesday.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) rose 26.8% to $1.80 after falling over 11% on Wednesday.
- Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASFI) gained 26% to $11.00.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) surged 26% to $9.67 after JANA Partners agreed to support both company nominees at 2020 Bloomin' Brands Annual Meeting.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) gained 25.1% to $2.94.
- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) surged 24.5% to $8.03.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITT) rose 23.8% to $4.2327 after jumping 45% on Wednesday.
- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) surged 23% to $9.99.
- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) gained 22.9% to $6.65.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) shares rose 22.8% to $4.495.
- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) rose 22.5% to $8.06.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) gained 22.5% to $4.3483.
- Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) shares jumped 22.1% to $4.47.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) gained 22% to $3.95.
- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) surged 22% to $3.37.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) gained 20.7% to $11.10. The company Wednesday reported Q1 (for quarter ended Mar. 25, 2020) same-store sales were down 1.5% on year-over-year basis. El Pollo Loco also withdrew its FY20 guidance.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) rose 19.5% to $12.59.
- Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) climbed 18.7% to $4.77.
- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) shares jumped 18.6% to $3.44.
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) gained 18.5% to $7.63.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares surged 18.3% to $5.41.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) shares rose 18.2% to $3.05.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) surged 18.2% to $17.39.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) shares rose 17.7% to $16.82. Six Flags raised credit facility from $350 million to $481 million. The company had $23 million in cash on hand as of March 31, 2020.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) gained 17.7% to $2.80.
- Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) gained 17.6% to $13.83.
- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) shares rose 17.1% to $26.90.
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares jumped 17% to $63.79.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) shares gained 17% to $4.89.
- Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) climbed 16.6% to $4.8150 after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the company's stock from Sell to Hold.
- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) gained 15.8% to $10.36.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) shares rose 14.2% to $17.77 after gaining more than 12% on Wednesday.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) rose 14% to $12.91 after climbing 11% on Wednesday.
- Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) rose 12.8% to $32.87.
- Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) gained 12.7% to $0.6088 after H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and announced a $4 price target.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) shares gained 12.2% to $0.1626.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) rose 9.8% to $0.2350. Denbury Resources has hired Evercore to work on options for its debt, Reuters reported.
- BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) gained 7.1% to $48.13. Pfizer and BioNTech announced plans to initiate first clinical trials of coronavirus vaccine as early as April 2020.
- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) rose 4.4% to $105.47 after the company reported that its video-on-demand service Disney+ had crossed 50 million subscribers globally.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares dropped 22.5% to $0.1390 after rising around 10% on Wednesday.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) fell 16.8% to $0.6689. BIOLASE shares jumped around 250% on Wednesday after the company announced plans to partner with MEKICS to manufacture ventilators in response to coronavirus.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) fell 16.5% to $4.97.
- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) shares declined 14.3% to $5.26.
- John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE: JW-A) shares dropped 11.7% to $36.25 after the company lowered its 2020 guidance for earnings and revenue.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 10.5% to $3.15 following Q4 results. Canaan posted adjusted net loss of $107.8 million and revenue of $66.5 million.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) dropped 8.5% to $2.6490.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) fell 7.7% to $0.4710 after the company reported a $95 million common stock offering.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) dipped 7.6% to $2.7450.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) fell 7.4% to $4.86.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) fell 6.1% to $12.21.
- Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) fell 5.8% to $1.96.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas