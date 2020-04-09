Why Intuitive Surgical's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares are trading lower on Thursday, after the company withdrew its fiscal year 2020 guidance due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Evercore ISI Group also downgraded the stock from In-Line to Underperform.

Intuitive Surgical is an American corporation that develops, manufactures, and markets robotic products designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients through minimally invasive surgery, most notably with the da Vinci Surgical System

Intuitive Surgical shares were trading down 1.73% at $501.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $619 and a 52-week low of $360.50.