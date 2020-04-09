Market Overview

Why Viveve Medical's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 09, 2020 10:14am   Comments
Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares are trading lower on Thursday, after the company announced that the vive pivotal VIVEVE 2 study did not meet its primary endpoint.

Viveve Medical designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions.

Viveve Medical shares were trading down 26.85% at 63 cents on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $76 and a 52-week low of 54 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Markets

