Why Viveve Medical's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares are trading lower on Thursday, after the company announced that the vive pivotal VIVEVE 2 study did not meet its primary endpoint.
Viveve Medical designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions.
Viveve Medical shares were trading down 26.85% at 63 cents on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $76 and a 52-week low of 54 cents.
