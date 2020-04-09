86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares jumped 125.7% to close at $1.27 on Wednesday after it said that independent research found 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG)to reduce replication of coronavirus by 100% in the Vitro Testing. The company also noted the 2-DG is an active compound in its WP1122 Drug.
- Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) shares gained 74.7% to close at $9.12 after the company issued business updates. Ellington Financial declared a dividend of $0.08 per common share. As of March 31, 2020, Ellington had unrestricted cash of around $130 million.
- Exantas Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: XAN) rose 51.8% to close at $2.99.
- Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) shares jumped 50.4% to close at $8.18 after the company announced an estimated book value per share of $11.33 as of March 31, 2020. The company also announced plans to pay its Q1 dividend of $0.28 per share in cash.
- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) shares rose 49.3% to close at $2.00 after the company issued business updates. The company has cut its outstanding repurchase deal financing related to mortgage-backed securities to $150 million.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITT) rose 44.9% to close at $3.42 after gaining 23% on Tuesday.
- Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) jumped 41.4% to close at $8.16.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) shares jumped 41.3% to close at $3.59.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) gained 39.2% to close at $7.82.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) surged 37.8% to close at $4.41 after the company announced that it plans to initiate a clinical trial of MN-166 for coronavirus acute respiratory distress syndrome.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) jumped 37.5% to close at $2.75.
- Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) gained 37.4% to close at $10.03 after the company reported implementation of $200 million of actions to mitigate the coronavirus impact.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) climbed 37.3% to close at $2.87.
- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) gained 37.2% to close at $2.47.
- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) climbed 34.4% to close at $4.10.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) jumped 34.2% to close at $6.04 after the company raised FY20 sales guidance.
- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) rose 31% to close at $3.04.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) gained 30.7% to close at $13.81.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) rose 30.2% to close at $20.21.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) rose 30% to close at $6.11.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) shares rose 29.9% to close at $4.08 after surging over 37% on Tuesday.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) gained 29.4% to close at $30.31.
- Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) shares rose 29.2% to close at $5.75 after the company issued Q1 earnings guidance.
- New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) shares surged 29.1% to close at $5.11.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) gained 28.1% to close at $6.82 after the company disclosed that it has been granted DTC Eligibility for Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) gained 27.7% to close at $2.12.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) jumped 27.7% to close at $2.40.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) gained 27.2% to close at $10.90.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) rose 26.9% to close at $4.01.
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) climbed 26.8% to close at $4.49.
- Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) surged 26.4% to close at $26.20 after the company highlighted actions taken to in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) gained 26% to close at $2.47.
- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) jumped 25.5% to close at $20.08 after the company reported pricing of its IPO of common stock.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) gained 25.3% to close at $2.58.
- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ORC) shares rose 25.2% to close at $3.53.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) shares jumped 24.6% to close at $9.52.
- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) surged 24.2% to close at $2.77.
- Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) rose 24.2% to close at $3.34.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) gained 23.9% to close at $17.29.
- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) gained 23.5% to close at $6.14.
- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) rose 22.9% to close at $15.58.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) surged 22.5% to close at $5.06 after the company issued business update regarding the coronavirus impact. BlueLinx expects Q1 net sales growth of 9% year over year.
- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) shares climbed 22.4% to close at $4.05.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) gained 22.3% to close at $3.73.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) shares rose 22.2% to close at $12.00.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) gained 22.2% to close at $3.64.
- TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) climbed 22.1% to close at $4.98.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares gained 22% to close at $3.55.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares climbed 21.6% to close at $9.41. Mersana Therapeutics said it has raised gross proceeds of about $65 million through at-the-market facility with participation based on interest received from Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, Bain Capital Life Sciences, Consonance Capital Investors and David Mott, Mersana's Chairman.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) gained 21% to close at $5.70. Bed Bath & Beyond is expected to release Q4 earnings on April 15.
- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) rose 20.7% to close at $3.74.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) rose 20.1% to close at $18.15 after gaining 8% on Tuesday.
- Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) gained 18.7% to close at $8.64 after the company issued strong Q1 sales forecast. The company also expects Q2 sales of $75 million to $85 million.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 17.7% to close at $1.46 after the company announced a $20.7 million private placement.
- Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) surged 17.4% to close at $12.97.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) surged 17.3% to close at $5.36.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) rose 16.5% to close at $0.7417 after falling over 5% on Tuesday.
- OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) gained 16.2% to close at $3.59.
- U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) jumped 16% to close at $18.00.
- Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) rose 15.8% to close at $4.77 after climbing around 31% on Tuesday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 15.3% to close at $17.18 after the company announced it has identified NVX-CoV2373 as a coronavirus vaccine candidate and will initiate a first-in-human trial in May.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) shares rose 15.2% to close at $9.47.
- Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) shares gained 15.1% to close at $4.65.
- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) shares jumped 12.7% to close at $5.41.
- Anterix Inc (NASDAQ: ATEX) rose 12.4% to close at $46.07 after the company announced it signed a Letter of Intent with Ameren for a long-term lease of 900MHz broadband spectrum.
- Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) shares rose 11.8% to close at $16.83 after the company reported strong preliminary Q1 guidance and provided an update on its financial position.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) rose 9.6% to close at $0.3026.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) rose 9.6% to close at $0.1794 after gaining more than 16% on Tuesday.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) gained 9.4% to close at $4.07 after the company reported accelerating growth in MyoPro pipeline and record backlog in the first quarter.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) surged 7.5% to close at $3.00.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares dipped 29.6% to close at $1.90 on Wednesday after surging 275% on Tuesday.
- Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO) dropped 24.9% to close at $0.5180 after the company disclosed a common stock and warrants shelf offering.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) fell 19.5% to close at $1.24 after jumping 94% on Tuesday.
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) shares dropped 17.4% to close at $0.1382 after the company reported the pricing of $4 million public offering.
- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) dipped 13.8% to close at $2.76.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) fell 11.7% to close at $103.20 after dropping 10.5% on Tuesday.
- SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) dipped 10.5% to close at $12.66.
- Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) fell 10.4% to close at $24.00 after the company reported a proposed offering of $175 million convertible senior notes.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) dropped 9.3% to close at $29.10.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) dropped 9% to close at $5.44.
- Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EIG) shares declined 8.9% to close at $33.20.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) fell 8.9% to close at $11.20 after the company reported submission of investigational new drug application to study INOpulse inhaled nitric oxide therapy for the treatment of coronavirus infection.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares fell 8.3% to close at $0.3050 after rising over 39% on Tuesday.
- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) shares slipped 7% to close at $9.91.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 6.7% to close at $52.06 after the company reported it discovered employee wrongdoing in its internal auditing process which accounts for 3-4% of the company's total estimated sales.
- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) shares dropped 6.5% to close at $14.26.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas