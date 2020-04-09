Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Producer Price Index for March is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on wholesale inventories for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets