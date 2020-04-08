Freight Futures Daily Curve: 4/8

Freight Futures markets to watch today:National and Regional Averages

A normal trading pattern returned to the Trucking Freight Futures markets on Tuesday as the spot National contract (FUT.VNU202004, FUTC1.VNU) again finished unchanged at $1.399 per mile. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU202004, FUTC1.VEU) slipped a fraction to $1.525 while the West regional contract (FUT.VWU202004, FUTC1.VWU) inched up to $1.424. The South regional contract (FUT.VSU202004, FUTC1.VSU) finished the day unchanged at $1.249.

On the individual lane contracts, decliners outnumbered advancers by a margin of four to three. In the East, The ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202004) fell 0.3% to $1.865 and the PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202004) dropped 0.1% to $1.026. The CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202004) rose 0.12% to end at $1.683. In the West, a 0.22% gain in the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202004) to $0.911 was partially offset by a fractional dip in the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202004) to $1.936. In the South, a 0.15% rise in the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202004) to $1.327 was negated by a 0.1% drop in the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202004) to $1.172.



SONAR Tickers: FUTC1.VNU, FUTC1.VEU, FUTC1.VWU, FUTC1.VSU