Why Rent-A-Center's Stock Is Moving Today

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

The company said it sees strong demand for essential products such as appliances and computers while the company's e-commerce transaction flow has more than doubled.

Rent-A-Center is a public furniture and electronics rent-to-own company based in Plano, Texas.

Rent-A-Center shares were trading up 15.66% at $18.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.14 and a 52-week low of $11.69.

