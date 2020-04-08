65 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares climbed 174% to $1.54 after it said that independent research found 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG)to reduce replication of coronavirus by 100% in the Vitro Testing. The company also noted the 2-DG is an active compound in its WP1122 Drug.
- Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) shares rose 64.3% to $8.57 after the company issued business updates. Ellington Financial declared a dividend of $0.08 per common share. As of March 31, 2020, Ellington had unrestricted cash of around $130 million.
- Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) shares climbed 48.6% to $8.06 after the company announced an estimated book value per share of $11.33 as of March 31, 2020. The company also announced plans to pay its Q1 dividend of $0.28 per share in cash.
- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) shares rose 43.7% to $1.9260 after the company issued business updates. The company has cut its outstanding repurchase deal financing related to mortgage-backed securities to $150 million.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) gained 42% to $5.28 after the company reported accelerating growth in MyoPro pipeline and record backlog in the first quarter.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITT) rose 32.6% to $3.13 after gaining 23% on Tuesday.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) shares jumped 31.5% to $3.34.
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) climbed 30.5% to $4.62.
- TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) gained 30% to $5.30.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) surged 27.8% to $4.09 after the company announced that it plans to initiate a clinical trial of MN-166 for coronavirus acute respiratory distress syndrome.
- New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) shares jumped 25.3% to $4.96.
- Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) shares rose 25.3% to $5.57 after the company issued Q1 earnings guidance.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) surged 24.2% to $5.13 after the company issued business update regarding the coronavirus impact. BlueLinx expects Q1 net sales growth of 9% year over year.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) gained 22.8% to $6.90.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) shares rose 22.7% to $3.8550 after surging over 37% on Tuesday.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) gained 22.7% to $28.74.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) surged 22.3% to $5.59.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 22% to $1.5123 after the company announced a $20.7 million private placement.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) gained 22% to $12.90.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) gained 21.3% to $5.70.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 21% to $18.02 after the company announced it has identified NVX-CoV2373 as a coronavirus vaccine candidate and will initiate a first-in-human trial in May.
- OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) gained 21% to $3.74.
- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ORC) shares rose 20.6% to $3.40.
- Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) jumped 20.5% to $6.95.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) rose 19.4% to $18.54.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) gained 19.3% to $3.7450.
- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) shares jumped 19.2% to $5.72.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares rose 19.1% to $9.22. Mersana Therapeutics said it has raised gross proceeds of about $65 million through at-the-market facility with participation based on interest received from Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, Bain Capital Life Sciences, Consonance Capital Investors and David Mott, Mersana's Chairman.
- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) gained 18.4% to $3.61.
- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) climbed 18.3% to $3.668.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares gained 17.8% to $3.43.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) shares rose 17.5% to $9.66.
- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) rose 17.3% to $14.88.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) jumped 17.2% to $2.4483.
- Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) shares jumped 17% to $4.73.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) surged 16.5% to $3.25.
- Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) surged 16.4% to $12.86.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) gained 16.3% to $16.23.
- U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) gained 15.8% to $17.97.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) rose 15.6% to $5.20 after the company raised FY20 sales guidance.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) gained 15.5% to $6.15 after the company disclosed that it has been granted DTC Eligibility for Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock.
- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) shares climbed 15.4% to $3.82.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) rose 12.5% to $0.3105.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) rose 12.3% to $0.1839 after gaining more than 16% on Tuesday.
- Anterix Inc (NASDAQ: ATEX) rose 12.2% to $46.02 after the company announced it signed a Letter of Intent with Ameren for a long-term lease of 900MHz broadband spectrum.
- Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) rose 11.7% to $4.60 after climbing around 31% on Tuesday.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) rose 11.6% to $0.7105 after falling over 5% on Tuesday.
- Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) gained 9.9% to $8.00 after the company issued strong Q1 sales forecast. The company also expects Q2 sales of $75 million to $85 million.
- Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) shares rose 8.6% to $16.34 after the company reported strong preliminary Q1 guidance and provided an update on its financial position.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) shares rose 8.6% to $6.19. Akers Biosciences shares jumped around 22% on Tuesday amid the company's progress towards a coronavirus vaccine candidate.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) rose 7.6% to $16.26 after gaining 8% on Tuesday.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) rose 5.4% to $5.45 after declining more than 6% on Tuesday.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares tumbled 24.8% to $2.03 after surging 275% on Tuesday.
- Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO) dropped 23% to $0.5317 after the company disclosed a common stock and warrants shelf offering.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) fell 22.3% to $1.1966 after jumping 94% on Tuesday.
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) shares dropped 20.6% to $0.1330 after the company reported the pricing of $4 million public offering.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares fell 15.2% to $0.2822 after rising over 39% on Tuesday.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) fell 14.5% to $99.98 after dropping 10.5% on Tuesday.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) dropped 9.8% to $28.94.
- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) shares slipped 9.4% to $9.66.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) fell 8.3% to $4.21.
- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) shares dropped 8.2% to $14.00.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 6.8% to $52.02 after the company reported it discovered employee wrongdoing in its internal auditing process which accounts for 3-4% of the company's total estimated sales.
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) dropped 6.6% to $9.75. KeyBanc downgraded AngioDynamics from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 5% to $2.9880 after Loop Capital downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell and announced a $1 price target.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas