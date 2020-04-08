Market Overview

Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 08, 2020 12:20pm   Comments
Sen. Bernie Sanders announced in a call with campaign staff Wednesday that he's dropping out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, CNN reported

The move clears former Vice President Joe Biden's path to the nomination and a face off against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in November. 

"As I see the crisis gripping the nation, exacerbated by a president unwilling or unable to provide any kind of credible leadership, and the work that needs to be done to protect people in this most desperate hour, I cannot in good conscience continue to mount a campaign that cannot win and which would interfere with the important work required of all of us in this difficult hour," Sanders said Wednesday

Biden said earlier this week that the Democratic National Convention may have to be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

