Why Twitter's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading higher after getting an upgrade.
An analyst from Bernstein upgraded the company's stock from Underperform to Market perform.
Twitter shares have rallied approximately 16% over the past five trading sessions. Traders could speculate Twitter as implementing a user growth and engaging conversation platform to get around the coronavirus.
Twitter shares were trading up 7% at $27.43 on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $45.86 and a 52-week low of $20.
Latest Ratings for TWTR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2020
|Bernstein
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Market Perform
|Apr 2020
|CFRA
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Apr 2020
|Goldman Sachs
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
