Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Twitter's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2020 11:08am   Comments
Share:
Why Twitter's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading higher after getting an upgrade.

An analyst from Bernstein upgraded the company's stock from Underperform to Market perform.

See Also: How The Coronavirus Crisis 'Underscores The Value Of Twitter'

Twitter shares have rallied approximately 16% over the past five trading sessions. Traders could speculate Twitter as implementing a user growth and engaging conversation platform to get around the coronavirus. 

Twitter shares were trading up 7% at $27.43 on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $45.86 and a 52-week low of $20.

Latest Ratings for TWTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020BernsteinUpgradesUnderperformMarket Perform
Apr 2020CFRAUpgradesHoldBuy
Apr 2020Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for TWTR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 8, 2020
Jack Dorsey Commits $1B To COVID-19 Relief
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Boeing, Microsoft, Twitter And More
'Fast Money' Traders Weigh In On AT&T, Tesla And Twitter
What Doesn't Kill Twitter During This Coronavirus Crisis Just Makes It Stronger, Goldman Says
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 3, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Upgrades Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BDXSVB LeerinkMaintains245.0
HOLXSVB LeerinkMaintains41.0
ALCSVB LeerinkMaintains56.0
INSGCanaccord GenuityMaintains10.0
ABTSVB LeerinkMaintains93.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga