Muddy Waters New Short: eHealth
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 08, 2020 9:22am   Comments
Muddy Waters New Short: eHealth

Short seller Muddy Waters said Wednesday it's shorting eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) due its accounting techniques which obscure what is actually an unprofitable business.

eHealth, Inc. provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business.

"EHTH’s persistence assumptions in its LTV model seem highly aggressive when compared to reality," Muddy Waters wrote in its report. "After ASC 606 went into effect, member churn immediately skyrocketed. We conclude that EHTH is pursuing low quality, lossmaking growth while its LTVs are based on lower churn, pre-growth cohorts."

eHealth shares were trading down 16.65% at $97.45 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

