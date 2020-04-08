Intel Gains Market Share Over AMD In March: Survey

After months of ceding market share to rival Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is slowly and steadily clawing back, according to the results of the March Steam Hardware & Software survey.

Intel's share of PC processors was at 81.25% in March compared to AMD's 18.75%, according to the survey.

Intel's market share represents an uptick from 78.2% in February, suggesting a 3.1% gain for the bigger rival.

Source: Steam Hardware & Software Survey

The work-from-home transition necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic is apparently helping Intel, according to PC Gamer.

A shift is occurring from faster CPUs running at 3.7GHz and above to 3GHz and below, suggesting people are relying on their old Intel laptops in order to work from home.

The Steam survey also showed that Intel gained more Linux usage than Windows.

Intel integrated graphics usage also increased in March, according to the survey. Intel HD Graphics 4000 under DirectX 11 GPUs and Intel HD Graphics 3000 under DirectX 10 GPUs have seen increases of 2.95% and 2.78%, respectively.

Intel shares were up 0.84% at $58.89 at the time of publication, while AMD shares were higher by 2.02% at $48.52.

