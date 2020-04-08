Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Intel Gains Market Share Over AMD In March: Survey
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2020 12:38pm   Comments
Share:
Intel Gains Market Share Over AMD In March: Survey

After months of ceding market share to rival Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is slowly and steadily clawing back, according to the results of the March Steam Hardware & Software survey.

Intel's share of PC processors was at 81.25% in March compared to AMD's 18.75%, according to the survey. 

Intel's market share represents an uptick from 78.2% in February, suggesting a 3.1% gain for the bigger rival.

2020-04-08_2.png

Source: Steam Hardware & Software Survey

The work-from-home transition necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic is apparently helping Intel, according to PC Gamer.

A shift is occurring from faster CPUs running at 3.7GHz and above to 3GHz and below, suggesting people are relying on their old Intel laptops in order to work from home.

The Steam survey also showed that Intel gained more Linux usage than Windows.

Intel integrated graphics usage also increased in March, according to the survey. Intel HD Graphics 4000 under DirectX 11 GPUs and Intel HD Graphics 3000 under DirectX 10 GPUs have seen increases of 2.95% and 2.78%, respectively.

Intel shares were up 0.84% at $58.89 at the time of publication, while AMD shares were higher by 2.02% at $48.52.

Related Links:

Intel, AMD And Marvel Screen The Best In This Analyst's Macro Stress Test For COVID-19 Impact

Why AMD's Coronavirus Impact Could Be Worse Than Intel, Nvidia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC + AMD)

Global Payments Firm Papaya Publishes International COVID-19 Crisis Guides For Employers
Semiconductors Continue To Lead Rally Efforts, While Consumer Staples Keep Lagging
Why Intel's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 6, 2020
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
The Prize No One Wanted: Dow On Pace For Steepest Q1 Loss Ever As Quarter Finally Ends
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: PC Gamer SteamNews Crowdsourcing Tech Media Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga