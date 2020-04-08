A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Fed Minutes

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mostly flat in early pre-market trade. The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The U.S. is now the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic with the highest number of cases around the world. Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S. exceeded 399,900 with around 12,900 deaths. Spain confirmed a total of over 141,900 cases, while Italy reported a total of at least 135,500 confirmed cases and 17,100 deaths.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 6 points to 22,485 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 2.5 points to 2,640. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 1.75 points to 8,014.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.2% to trade at $31.93 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 3.6% to trade at $24.47 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 1.7%, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 1.3% and German DAX 30 index dropping 1.2%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 1.7%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 2.1%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei rose 2.13%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.17%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.19% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.74%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) from Market Perform to Underperform.

Extra Space Storage shares fell 2.4% to close at $97.47 on Tuesday.

Breaking News