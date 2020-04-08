80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: BORR) shares climbed 102.5% to close at $1.60 on Tuesday after surging over 37% on Monday.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) shares gained 59.1% to close at $4.04 amid hopes of production cuts by key producers to sustain prices, as well as positive economic sentiment on a potential leveling off of coronavirus cases in some regions.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) gained 43.9% to close at $7.74.
- TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) jumped 43.7% to close at $4.08 after gaining more than 12% on Monday.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) climbed 37.1% to close at $3.14 after gaining more than 17% on Monday.
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) shares gained 32.1% to close at $5.56 after jumping 25% on Monday.
- Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) rose 30.8% to close at $4.12 after the company declared an interim common stock dividend of $0.05 per share.
- Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) jumped 27.5% to close at $5.20.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) gained 23.2% to close at $9.16.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares climbed 22.3% to close at $4.11 after the company reported preliminary data from coronavirus compassionate use program, treating seven patients with acute respiratory failure.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares rose 22.2% to close at $6.27.
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) rose 21.7% to close at $6.39 after reporting management succession plan. Tanger Factory Outlet disclosed that Stephen Yalof will join as President and Chief Operating Officer effective April 10, 2020.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) shares jumped 21.5% to close at $5.70. Akers Biosciences filed amendment to $25 million offering of stock and debt securities. Akers Biosciences shares jumped around 147% on Monday following an update from the company regarding its COVID-19 vaccine development program.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) gained 21.1% to close at $5.74.
- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) rose 20.9% to close at $7.35.
- Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) surged 20.5% to close at $12.95.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) gained 20.3% to close at $6.16.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) shares jumped 20.2% to close at $17.01.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) gained 20% to close at $12.29.
- TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGBD) rose 19.9% to close at $5.25.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) surged 19.3% to close at $6.01.
- iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) shares rose 19.2% to close at $5.71.
- Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) surged 19.1% to close at $12.79.
- Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) gained 18.5% to close at $4.62.
- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) rose 18.4% to close at $33.10.
- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD) shares gained 18.2% to close at $5.20 after the company raised Q1 forecast.
- Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) rose 17.9% to close at $5.59.
- Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) shares jumped 17.8% to close at $13.24.
- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) gained 17.8% to close at $4.97.
- PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) jumped 17.7% to close at $46.73 after the company issued a business update relating to coronavirus.
- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) gained 17% to close at $16.80 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) jumped 16.9% to close at $10.85
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) surged 16.8% to close at $2.36.
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) surged 16.5% to close at $3.54.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) gained 16.1% to close at $4.18.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) jumped 15.7% to close at $8.27.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) jumped 15.6% to close at $13.96.
- New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) gained 15.5% to close at $3.96.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) gained 14.9% to close at $4.70.
- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) shares surged 14.2% to close at $35.57.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) jumped 14.1% to close at $6.62.
- Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) surged 14% to close at $5.77.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) gained 13.3% to close at $33.55 amid optimism that coronavirus cases in Asia are potentially easing. Global slowing cases could raise hopes of a sooner return to travel operations.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) gained 13.3% to close at $8.76 amid optimism that coronavirus cases in Asia are potentially easing. Global slowing cases could raise hopes of a sooner return to spending, economic activity, and traveling.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) rose 11.9% to close at $10.45 after gaining 18% on Monday.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) gained 11.1% to close at $5.69.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) rose 11.1% to close at $2.80 after jumping 12% on Monday.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) shares rose 10.7% to close at $11.30 after surging more than 20% on Monday.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) shares rose 10% to close at $11.01 after surging over 18% on Monday.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) gained 9.3% to close at $2.70 after the company disclosed it delivered 1,533 vehicles in March 2020, up around 116.8% versus February.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) shares gained 9.3% to close at $11.44.
- Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) gained 7.9% to close at $0.3552 after gaining more than 13% on Monday.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: ERI) rose 7.7% to close at $15.11 after jumping 38% on Monday.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) rose 7.3% to close at $60.85 after climbing 17% on Monday.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 5.7% to close at $545.45, potentially on reports the company plans to debut a new Model 3 in China as well as the company's progress on ventilator production.
Losers
- Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WRLS) dipped 30.8% to close at $2.68 on Tuesday. Pensare completed its business combination with Computex to form American virtual cloud technologies.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) shares tumbled 27.8% to close at $2.62 on Tuesday after reporting weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
- Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) shares slipped 24.1% to close at $4.63.
- Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) dropped 20.3% to close at $6.50 after the company reported a public offering of convertible senior notes.
- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINE) dipped 18.3% to close at $8.77.
- Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) shares fell 17.8% to close at $5.35.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) fell 17.7% to close at $12.32 after declining over 5% on Monday.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) dipped 16.2% to close at $5.37.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares dropped 15.3% to close at $1.83.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell 13.5% to close at $45.60.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) dipped 13.5% to close at $2.38.
- Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) fell 13.2% to close at $2.49.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) shares declined 13.2% to close at $3.96.
- AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT) dropped 12.6% to close at $5.89.
- RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) fell 12.6% to close at $194.99.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) tumbled 12.6% to close at $4.59.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) fell 12.6% to close at $32.09.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) shares fell 11.8% to close at $4.63 after the company reported preliminary operating results.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 11.8% to close at $9.09. Co-Diagnostics shares jumped around 26% on Monday after the company received FDA emergency use authorization for a coronavirus test.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) tumbled 11.8% to close at $2.54.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) declined 10.5% to close at $116.90.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares dropped 9.3% to close at $5.59.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) shares dropped 8.2% to close at $16.00.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) dipped 7.5% to close at $113.75.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) dipped 6.9% to close at $2.16.
