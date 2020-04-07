Market Overview

Jack Dorsey Commits $1B To COVID-19 Relief
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 07, 2020 5:25pm   Comments
Square (NYSE: SQ) and Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey announced on Tuesday he's donating $1 billion of his Square equity to StartSmall LLC to fund global coronavirus (COVID-19) relief.

“I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief," Dorsey said in a tweet. "After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI. It will operate transparently."

Dorsey went on to add he will also be supporting a foundation that will focus on girl's health and education called the universal basic income (UBI). His shared a Google docs spreadsheet tracking his donation.

"Why pull just from Square and not Twitter? Simply: I own a lot more Square. And I’ll need to pace the sales over some time. The impact this money will have should benefit both companies over the long-term because it’s helping the people we want to serve," Dorsey said in another tweet.

Square is a financial services and mobile payment company based in San Francisco. The company markets several software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services.

Square shares were trading down 1.61% at $49.50 in Tuesday’s after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $87.25 and a 52-week low of $32.33.

Square Analysts React To FDIC's Conditional Banking License Approval For Payments Company

How The Coronavirus Crisis 'Underscores The Value Of Twitter'

Photo via Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19 Jack Dorsey

