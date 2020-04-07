Why Tesla's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher, potentially on reports the company plans to debut a new Model 3 in China, as well as the company's progress on ventilator production.

"Tesla plans to expand its lineup in China by offering a locally built Model 3 sedan with a longer driving range from as early as this week," according to Bloomberg.

Tesla shares were trading up 6.35% at $549 on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $968.99 and a 52-week low of $176.99.

Related Links:

Jefferies Upgrades Tesla, Says Company Is 'Doubling Market Coverage With Model Y'

Tesla Analysts Dissect 'Surprisingly Strong' Q1 Deliveries Data