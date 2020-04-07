Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Tesla's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2020 3:09pm   Comments
Share:
Why Tesla's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher, potentially on reports the company plans to debut a new Model 3 in China, as well as the company's progress on ventilator production.

"Tesla plans to expand its lineup in China by offering a locally built Model 3 sedan with a longer driving range from as early as this week," according to Bloomberg.

Tesla shares were trading up 6.35% at $549 on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $968.99 and a 52-week low of $176.99.

Related Links:

Jefferies Upgrades Tesla, Says Company Is 'Doubling Market Coverage With Model Y'

Tesla Analysts Dissect 'Surprisingly Strong' Q1 Deliveries Data

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Carmakers Are Showing The World How To Work Together
56 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
22 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Investor Movement Index Summary: March 2020
66 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga