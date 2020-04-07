Why Zynex's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) shares are trading higher on Tuesday, after the company raised its first-quarter and fiscal year 2020 guidance.

The company raised fiscal year 2020 sales guidance from $75-$80 million to $78-$83 million versus the $72.4 million estimate.

Zynex through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation.

Zynex shares were trading up 11.82% at $5.59 on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $15.27 and a 52-week low of $4.75.

