Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Zynex's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 07, 2020 2:07pm   Comments
Share:

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) shares are trading higher on Tuesday, after the company raised its first-quarter and fiscal year 2020 guidance.

The company raised fiscal year 2020 sales guidance from $75-$80 million to $78-$83 million versus the $72.4 million estimate.

Zynex through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation.

Zynex shares were trading up 11.82% at $5.59 on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $15.27 and a 52-week low of $4.75.

Related Links:

Why Voya Financial's Stock Is Moving Higher Today

Why Tractor Supply's Stock Traded Higher Today

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZYXI)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Breakthrough Device Designation For Neuronetics, AbbVie Receives European Label Expansion, AstraZeneca Flunks Late-Stage Study
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Takeda Jumps Into The COVID-19 Fray, Exact Sciences Buys Cancer Diagnostics Companies
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: GenMark Diagnostics Ships COVID-19 Test Kits, Karyopharm To Offer Shares, And More
140 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Guidance

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga