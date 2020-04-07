Why Voya Financial's Stock Is Moving Higher Today
Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after getting an upgrade.
JPMorgan analyst Jimmy Bhullar upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral and announced a price target of $58 per share.
Voya Financial operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the U.S. The company's retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services.
Voya Financial shares were trading up 4.04% at $41.70 on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $63.81 and a 52-week low of $29.75.
Latest Ratings for VOYA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2020
|JP Morgan
|Upgrades
|Underweight
|Neutral
|Apr 2020
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Mar 2020
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for VOYA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingNews Upgrades Analyst Ratings