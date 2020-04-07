Why Tractor Supply's Stock Traded Higher Today

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) shares traded higher on Tuesday, after the company issued first-quarter sales and EPS guidance above analyst estimates.

Tractor Supply reported it sees first-quarter sales at $1.96 billion versus the $1.89 billion estimate and EPS at 69-71 cents versus the 62-cent estimate.

Tractor Supply shares were trading up 0.30% at $88.22 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $114.25 and a 52-week low of $63.89.