Why Can-Fite's Stock Is Moving Higher Today
Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE: CANF) shares were trading higher on Tuesday, after the company announced it achieved its main study endpoint in phase 2 NASH study with Namodenoson were dose-dependent.
Can-Fite BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction.
Can-Fite BioPharma shares were trading at $1.56 at the time of publication Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.50 and a 52-week low of $10.50.
