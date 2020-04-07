84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares jumped 99.8% to close at $18.78 on Monday after the company said it would stop its Ascent Study due to compelling evidence of efficacy.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares rose 46.7% to close at $6.16 after the company received the FDA approval for an investigational new drug application to treat patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by coronavirus.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) gained 41.5% to close at $4.09.
- Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) shares surged 41.2% to close at $71.50 after the company said it expects to meet or exceed its previously announced guidance. Wayfair reported private placement of $535 million of convertible senior notes.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) rose 38.1% to close at $14.03.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) climbed 38% to close at $3.16.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) jumped 38.4% to close at $33.03.
- Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) climbed 37.6% to close at $28.06.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) surged 37.2% to close at $0.79 after gaining 20% on Friday.
- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) gained 35.1% to close at $7.46.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) rose 33.9% to close at $18.82.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) shares climbed 33.7% to close at $2.82.
- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) gained 32.2% to close at $3.12.
- MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) rose 31.5% to close at $14.10 after the company announced plans to acquire Intel's home gateway platform division for $150 million.
- Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) gained 30.9% to close at $29.10.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) climbed 30.8% to close at $7.43.
- Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) gained 30.7% to close at $20.33.
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) shares jumped 30.4% to close at $3.22 after the company reported $45 million equity offering and financing amendments.
- Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) gained 30.2% to close at $3.15 after dropping 28% on Friday.
- Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR) shares rose 29.7% to close at $20.23.
- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) rose 28.9% to close at $5.53.
- PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) gained 28.1% to close at $39.71. UBS maintained PVH with a Buy and lowered the price target from $117 to $107.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) rose 28.1% to close at $4.33.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) gained 27.9% to close at $5.32.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) rose 27.6% to close at $7.49.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) gained 27.2% to close at $9.35.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) jumped 26.9% to close at $2.88.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) gained 26.6% to close at $36.70 after the company announced plans to work on coronavirus solutions with GlaxoSmithKline and a $250 million investment from the company.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) surged 26.3% to close at $9.31.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) rose 26.3% to close at $18.58.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) surged 26.2% to close at $37.51.
- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE: BRG) gained 26.1% to close at $4.78.
- Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) gained 25.9% to close at $10.74 after the company disclosed 10 actions to mitigate impact from coronavirus pandemic.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 25.7% to close at $10.31 after the company announced its Logix Smart Coronavirus test received FDA emergency use authorization for testing.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) climbed 25.5% to close at $10.52.
- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) climbed 25.2% to close at $9.34.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) rose 25.2% to close at $15.32. Myriad received reimbursement for BRACAnalysis diagnostic system in Japan for patients with breast or ovarian cancer associated with HBOC.
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) surged 24.9% to close at $4.21.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) gained 24.8% to close at $22.24.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) gained 24.7% to close at $2.78.
- TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) rose 24.5% to close at $9.45.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) gained 24.1% to close at $16.20.
- Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ: QTNT) surged 23.9% to close at $4.62 after the company announced the completion of its coronavirus antibodies test development.
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) gained 23.2% to close at $5.25.
- Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) jumped 22.1% to close at $20.37.
- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares rose 22% to close at $16.30.
- Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE: AJX) gained 21.6% to close at $5.46. Great Ajax announced $80 million private placement.
- Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) surged 21.2% to close at $4.01.
- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) shares gained 20.8% to close at $2.85.
- TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) climbed 20.5% to close at $3.41.
- Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) gained 20.4% to close at $4.08.
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) rose 20.3% to close at $16.01.
- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) shares gained 20.1% to close at $3.41 after the company issued additional update on portfolio related to COVID-19.
- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) shares surged 19.9% to close at $41.23. Wells Fargo maintained LGI Homes with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $102 to $42.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares surged 19.3% to close at $0.26 after jumping over 31% on Friday. XpresSpa issued an update to earlier press release on use of testing at airports.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) surged 18.4% to close at $12.64.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) climbed 17.9% to close at $6.52.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares rose 17.7% to close at $5.60 after the company reported the approval of compassionate use of opaganib for coronavirus in Italy.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) shares rose 17.7% to close at $2.29 after declining more than 24% on Friday.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 17.6% to close at $1.47 after falling over 7% on Friday.
- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) climbed 17.3% to close at $3.93.
- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) gained 14.5% to close at $49.01.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) gained 13.5% to close at $0.3293 after declining more than 6% on Friday.
- TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: TRTX) shares gained 12.7% to close at $2.84 after dropping 31% on Friday.
- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) rose 12.1% to close at $1.2100 after declining over 5% on Friday.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) surged 10.4% to close at $3.49.
- Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) gained 9.1% to close at $5.16 after BMO Capital upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform.
- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) rose 8.2% to close at $2.77 after dropping 15% on Friday.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) gained 7.8% to close at $11.11 after the company announced it received a government contract for rapid oral fluid Pan-SARS-Coronavirus self-test.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 7.6% to close at $516.24. Jefferies upgraded Tesla from Hold to Buy and lowered the price target from $800 to $650.
- Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) rose 6.4% to close at $9.71. Ares Capital is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 5, 2020.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) gained 6.2% to close at $15.50 after the European Commission approved its ALUNBRIG as a first-line treatment for ALK+ NSCLC.
Losers
- Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLND) shares tumbled 70.1% to close at $1.45 on Monday after the company announced its phase 2b trial did not achieve statistically significant results.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNLO) shares declined 46% to close at $1.40 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 clinical trials MTI-105 and MTI-106 did not reach their primary endpoints.
- Luckin Coffee Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: LK) dropped 18.4% to close at $4.39 after declining 16% on Friday.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares declined 16.8% to close at $1.68. OncoSec reported collaboration with providence cancer institute to conduct first-in-human trial of its CORVax12 investigational vaccine as prevention for coronavirus.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) fell 15.8% to close at $4.36.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) dipped 9.8% to close at $8.36.
- Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) dropped 9.4% to close at $7.30.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) fell 9.2% to close at $6.21.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) shares tumbled 9.1% to close at $2.59.
- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) dropped 8.8% to close at $15.44.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) fell 8.2% to close at $0.3150 after surging over 17% on Friday.
- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) dropped 7% to close at $2.68.
