Why Jacobs Engineering's Stock Is Trading Higher
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 06, 2020 1:08pm   Comments
Why Jacobs Engineering's Stock Is Trading Higher

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J) shares are trading higher on Monday, after the company announced it won a $29 million cybersecurity support contract by the United States patent and trademark office.

Jacobs Engineering Group is an American international technical professional services firm. The company provides technical, professional and construction services, as well as scientific and specialty consulting for a broad range of clients globally including companies, organizations, and government agencies.

Jacobs Engineering Group shares are trading up 6.24% at $83.90 at the time of publication Monday. The stock has a 52-week range between $104 and $59.29.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Contracts

