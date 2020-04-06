5 Stocks To Watch For April 6, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $220.90 million before the opening bell. Simply Good Foods shares gained 3.5% to close at $18.77 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: SMPL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $220.90 million before the opening bell. Simply Good Foods shares gained 3.5% to close at $18.77 on Friday. XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ: XBIT) and BioBridge Global disclosed collaboration on FDA program to develop potential coronavirus treatment based on natural antibodies from recovered patients. XBiotech shares jumped 16.2% to $13.35 in the pre-market trading session.

(NASDAQ: XBIT) and BioBridge Global disclosed collaboration on FDA program to develop potential coronavirus treatment based on natural antibodies from recovered patients. XBiotech shares jumped 16.2% to $13.35 in the pre-market trading session. Analysts are expecting SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) to have earned $0.18 per share on revenue of $23.75 million in the latest quarter. SeaChange will release earnings after the markets close. SeaChange shares rose 0.6% to $3.30 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

