5 Stocks To Watch For April 6, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $220.90 million before the opening bell. Simply Good Foods shares gained 3.5% to close at $18.77 on Friday.
- XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ: XBIT) and BioBridge Global disclosed collaboration on FDA program to develop potential coronavirus treatment based on natural antibodies from recovered patients. XBiotech shares jumped 16.2% to $13.35 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) to have earned $0.18 per share on revenue of $23.75 million in the latest quarter. SeaChange will release earnings after the markets close. SeaChange shares rose 0.6% to $3.30 in after-hours trading.
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) announced an indefinite suspension of production operations at its Seattle area sites following the coronavirus pandemic. Boeing shares gained 4% to $129.50 in the pre-market trading session.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SALT) reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split to be effective April 7, 2020. Scorpio Bulkers shares closed at $1.87 on Friday.
