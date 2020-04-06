Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For April 6, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2020 4:28am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $220.90 million before the opening bell. Simply Good Foods shares gained 3.5% to close at $18.77 on Friday.
  • XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ: XBIT) and BioBridge Global disclosed collaboration on FDA program to develop potential coronavirus treatment based on natural antibodies from recovered patients. XBiotech shares jumped 16.2% to $13.35 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) to have earned $0.18 per share on revenue of $23.75 million in the latest quarter. SeaChange will release earnings after the markets close. SeaChange shares rose 0.6% to $3.30 in after-hours trading.

  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) announced an indefinite suspension of production operations at its Seattle area sites following the coronavirus pandemic. Boeing shares gained 4% to $129.50 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SALT) reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split to be effective April 7, 2020. Scorpio Bulkers shares closed at $1.87 on Friday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

