Berkshire Hathaway Reduces Position In Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2020 4:12pm   Comments
Becky Quick said on CNBC's "Options Action" that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) sold some of its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) and Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV).

Berkshire's stake in these companies was above 10% and it had to report any change within a few days, she said. Berkshire sold 12.9 million shares of Delta and it now owns 9.2% of the company. It sold 2.3 million shares of Southwest and it now owns 9.9%.

Berkshire's stake is these names is now below 10%, so we won't know what it is doing with its position going forward, Quick said. The company won't have to report again until 45 days after the close of the quarter.

Quick added that Warren Buffett is not set to speak publicly until the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in May. 

