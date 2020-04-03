Shipping Marketplace uShip Lays Off 65 Employees

Online freight intermediary uShip Inc. recently laid off a "significant" portion of its headquarters staff in Austin, Texas.

uShip CEO Kris Lamb said 65 employees were laid off on March 31 partly due to "prolonged uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic."

Lamb wrote in a blog post on uShip's website that, "Despite evaluating all possible strategies to avoid it, we are parting ways with many talented, conscientious people who have put their heart and soul into this company. Going forward, we remain focused on our business strategy and financial goals – to be in a self-sustaining long-term financially strong position – even if it's unknown how these unprecedented times will shake out."

Austin-based uShip, which was founded in 2004, had 210 employees. The company is an online shipping marketplace that matches customers needing to move unusually large items with thousands of transport companies that have extra cargo space.