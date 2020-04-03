Freight Futures Daily Curve: 4/3

Freight Futures contract to watch today: Dallas, TX to Los Angeles, CA

It was a quiet day, relatively speaking, in the Trucking Freight Futures markets as the spot National contract (FUT.VNU202004) finished Thursday's session unchanged at $1.399/mile. The West regional contract (FUT.VWU202004) ended the day 0.2% higher to $1.421 and the South regional contract (FUT.VSU202004) finished 0.16% higher to $1.245. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU202004) slipped nearly 0.5% to $1.530.

It was a mixed day on the individual lanes with four contracts posting moderate gains and three posting some moderate declines. In the South, the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202004, FUTC1.VDL) rose 0.35% to settle at $1.165 and since the beginning of February, has gained 21%. The LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202004) slipped a fraction to $1.325. In the West, the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202004) added 0.55% to settle at $0.906 and the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202004) inched up to $1.936. Over in the East, both the CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202004) and the PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202004) posted 0.4% declines to $1.681 and $1.033, respectively while the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202004) rose a fraction to $1.033.



FreightWaves SONAR: Chart

SONAR Tickers: FUTC1.VDL