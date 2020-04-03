Alcohol Sales Up 55% In Third Week Of March

Total alcohol sales growth for the third week of March accelerated from 28% to 55%, according to Grocery Dive.

Beer By The Case

Consumers appear to be stockpiling alcohol ahead of an uncertain time when alcohol stores could be forced to close. Data compiled by Nielsen shows that tequila sales were up 90% in the third week of March, gin sales rose 89% and ready-to-drink cocktail sales more than doubled at 106%.

Sales of large packs of 24 beers were up 90% and larger packs of 30 rose 87%, according to Grocery Dive.

Smaller packages of 12 were up 61%, while sales of a six-pack rose the least, at a 16% increase.

A Thought On Sales Trends

Investors should keep in mind a surge in alcohol sales now could translate to a slowdown in sales later if consumers need to work through their existing stock first, according to Grocery Dive.

What's Next For Alcohol Sales?

It is possible many people will cut down or eliminate alcohol purchases due to the loss of a job or concerns related to job safety and income.

It's equally possible is that consumers will embrace old favorites and resume purchasing a brand or item they stopped buying years ago.

Finally, it is also possible that consumers will embrace returning to bars and restaurants when the crisis is over, which would impact alcohol sales at the retail level, according to Grocery Dive.

