Why ElectroCore's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 03, 2020 2:11pm   Comments
ElectroCore, Inc (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares are trading higher on Friday, after the company announced it has submitted an emergency use authorization application to the FDA to allow the study and use of gammaCore nvVNS therapy to treat respiratory symptoms associated with the coronavirus.

ElectroCore, Inc. is a medical technology company based in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, The company was co-founded in 2005 by JP Errico Thomas Errico, MD, Charles Theofilos, MD, and Peter Staats, MD. The current chief executive officer is Daniel Goldberger.

ElectroCore shares are trading up 36.64% at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.54 and a 52-week low of 32 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

