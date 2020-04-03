Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Cellect Biotechnology's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 03, 2020 2:09pm   Comments
Share:

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ: APOP) shares are trading lower on Friday, after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results.

Cellect is a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel.

Cellect Biotechnology shares are trading down 8.63% at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.89 and a 52-week low of 40 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APOP)

17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
100 Biggest Movers From Friday
101 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
70 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
92 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga