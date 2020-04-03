Why Cellect Biotechnology's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ: APOP) shares are trading lower on Friday, after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results.

Cellect is a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel.

Cellect Biotechnology shares are trading down 8.63% at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.89 and a 52-week low of 40 cents.