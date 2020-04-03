Why Live Nation's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) shares are trading lower on Friday, after weakness potentially related to event cancellations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Also, Morgan Stanley analysts cut their price target from $80 to $40.
Live Nation is an American events promoter and venue operator. The company was formed in 1996 by Robert Sillerman as SFX Entertainment. Its business was built around consolidating concert promoters into a national company.
Live Nation shares were trading down 9.4% at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $76.60 and a 52-week low of $21.70.
Latest Ratings for LYV
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Mar 2020
|Citigroup
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Neutral
|Feb 2020
|CFRA
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
