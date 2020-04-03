Market Overview

Why Live Nation's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 03, 2020 2:06pm   Comments
Why Live Nation's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) shares are trading lower on Friday, after weakness potentially related to event cancellations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, Morgan Stanley analysts cut their price target from $80 to $40.

See Also: The Concert Business Is About To Go Silent From Coronavirus

Live Nation is an American events promoter and venue operator. The company was formed in 1996 by Robert Sillerman as SFX Entertainment. Its business was built around consolidating concert promoters into a national company.

Live Nation shares were trading down 9.4% at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $76.60 and a 52-week low of $21.70.

Latest Ratings for LYV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Mar 2020CitigroupUpgradesSellNeutral
Feb 2020CFRAUpgradesHoldBuy

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Price Target Analyst Ratings

