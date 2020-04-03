40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares climbed 44.3% to $1.0769 after the company announced it has submitted an Emergency Use Authorization application to the FDA to allow the study and use of gammaCore nvVNS therapy to treat respiratory symptoms associated with the coronavirus.
- Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE: ENIA) climbed 16.8% to $6.76.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) gained 13.5% to $2.3501.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares climbed 12.3% to $4.5250 after the company reported full-year results.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) rose 10.5% to $16.15 after dropping 15% on Thursday.
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) rose 10.4% to $23.28 after the company announced the first patient has been treated in its first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating FT596. The company also announced collaboration with Janssen. The company will receive $50 million upfront, $50 million in equity investment and is eligible to receive up to $1.8 billion.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) gained 10.1% to $38.30 after the company on Thursday provided a business update. The company indicated it saw recovery in gross merchandise sales in the fourth week of March.
- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) surged 10.1% to $2.2950 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) shares surged 10% to $16.91 following Q2 results. Franklin Covey reported Q2 earnings of $0.08 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.25 per share.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) surged 8.8% to $2.35 after the company disclosed that its Colorado subsidiaries received approval for three Sports Betting Master Licenses.
- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) rose 8.6% to $0.3911 after gaining 16% on Thursday.
- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) surged 8.3% to $18.41 after the company reported positive interim data from Phase 2b study of UGN-102 in patients with low-grade intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) rose 8.1% to $2.9629 after dropping over 31% on Thursday.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) gained 8.1% to $5.77.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 7.1% to $486.56 after the company reported 88,400 deliveries and 102,672 total production in the first quarter, beating analyst expectations.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Ladder Capital Corp (NASDAQ: LADR) fell 32.1% to $3.1026 after B. Riley downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $19 to $7.50 per share.
- Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NYSE: COOP) dropped 28% to $4.8750.
- New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) fell 26% to $3.15.
- Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC) shares dipped 26% to $17.76 after the company announced it will suspend its quarterly dividend and withdraw its guidance. RBC Capital also downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered its price target from $34 to $26.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) tumbled 21.7% to $3.1838.
- PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) shares fell 21.6% to $6.27.
- Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) fell 21% to $2.665.
- TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) dipped 18.6% to $2.9701.
- Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) fell 17.6% to $2.9501.
- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) dipped 17.6% to $1.7718.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) declined 17.1% to $1.8650 after jumping 94% on Thursday. ION announced an $18 million cost reduction plan to mitigate the impact of coronavirus and oil price volatility while maintaining business continuity.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) dropped 16.7% to $7.33.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) fell 16.7% to $2.10.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares fell 16.4% to $6.07.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) dropped 15.2% to $2.433. Sigma Labs reported pricing of $1.5 million offering of common stock and warrants.
- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) shares declined 14.3% to $2.5701.
- Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) fell 13.8% to $3.93.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) tumbled 13.2% to $4.10.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) shares fell 13.2% to $2.23.
- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ORC) dropped 12.9% to $2.2650.
- AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX) shares dipped 11.6% to $10.20.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares fell 10.4% to $9.53 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Sell and announced a $5 price target.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) fell 7.7% to $5.91. Luckin Coffee shares dipped around 76% Thursday after the company withdrew previous financial statements and said its COO has been involved in fabricating transactions over the past year.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) fell 7% to $7.34.
- PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE: PTR) fell 6% to $38.20 after surging 15% on Thursday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas