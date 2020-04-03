A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down, All Eyes On Jobs Report
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for March is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET, while the ISM's non-manufacturing index for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The U.S. is now the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic with the highest number of cases around the world. Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S. exceeded 245,500 with around 6,000 deaths. Spain confirmed a total of over 112,000 cases, while Italy reported a total of at least 115,200 confirmed cases and 13,900 deaths.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 269 points to 21,004 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 30.15 points to 2,486.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 91.25 points to 7,536.00.
Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 5.8% to trade at $31.68 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 2.1% to trade at $25.84 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.1%, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.8% and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.6%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 1.3%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 1.1%.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.01%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.19%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6% and India’s BSE Sensex dropped 2.15%.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at B. Riley upgraded Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $210 price target.
Lululemon shares rose 1.1% to close at $185.49 on Thursday.
Breaking News
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported 88,400 deliveries and 102,672 total production in the first quarter, beating analyst expectations.
- Facebook Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg disclosed that the company would hire 10,000 additional workers for its product and engineering teams by the end of 2020.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company suspended its dividend and buyback program.
- Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) reported a Q4 net loss of $0.15 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.17 per share. Its revenue climbed to $1.35 billion from $1.09 billion. The company did not issue full-year outlook.
