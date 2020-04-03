76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares climbed 94% to close at $2.25 on Thursday after the company reported announces preliminary Q1 revenue in the range of $56 million to 57 million.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) rose 34.9% to close at $3.25.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) shares gained 30.5% to close at $2.95 after dropping 27% on Wednesday.
- WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) surged 26.9% to close at $3.49.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) gained 26% to close at $2.81. Raymond James maintained ProPetro with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $7 to $5.
- PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) climbed 25.3% to close at $7.88
- Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) shares climbed 24.5% to close at $6.91.
- Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) jumped 23.2% to close at $2.66.
- Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN) gained 22.9% to close at $2.47.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) shares climbed 18.9% to close at $12.77 after declining over 7% on Wednesday.
- Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) climbed 18.8% to close at $3.16.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) climbed 18.6% to close at $3.13.
- USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) gained 18.4% to close at $3.03.
- Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) climbed 18.1% to close at $11.02.
- Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) surged 18% to close at $4.27.
- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) gained 17.9% to close at $13.62.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) climbed 17.7% to close at $1.20 after the company obtained Health Canada authorization, to fast track FDA registration to commercialize plant-based hand sanitizers.
- Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) rose 17.7% to close at $8.00.
- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) surged 17.5% to close at $4.57.
- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) gained 17% to close at $5.99.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) jumped 16.9% to close at $2.21 after declining 6% on Wednesday.
- GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) gained 16.8% to close at $7.51.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) rose 16.7% to close at $4.69 after President Trump said he expects Russia and Saudi Arabia to end their oil price war within a few days.
- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) shares gained 15.9% to close at $29.05.
- GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) surged 15.5% to close at $7.84.
- Apergy Corporation (NYSE: APY) gained 15.4% to close at $7.04.
- AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX) jumped 15.4% to close at $11.54.
- PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE: PTR) rose 14.9% to close at $40.62.
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) shares rose 14.8% to close at $16.35.
- Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) rose 14.7% to close at $7.79.
- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) shares surged 14.4% to close at $2.38.
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) shares gained 13.9% to close at $7.52.
- Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) gained 13.7% to close at $10.24.
- Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) climbed 13.5% to close at $3.44.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) gained 11.8% to close at $2.55 after dropping 12% on Wednesday.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) surged 11.7% to close at $8.34.
- Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) gained 11.3% to close at $6.23 after President Trump said he expects Russia and Saudi Arabia to end their oil price war within a few days. Murphy Oil lowered quarterly dividend from $0.25 to $0.125 per share.
- Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE: IMO) climbed 11.3% to close at $12.25.
- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE: SNP) rose 10.3% to close at $52.41.
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) climbed 10% to close at $3.97.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) gained 10% to close at $1.98 after falling around 12% on Wednesday.
- Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) shares surged 9.3% to close at $2.47.
- Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) gained 8% to close at $16.85.
- BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) rose 6.8% to close at $26.03.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares rose 6.7% to close at $10.06 after dropping 14% on Wednesday.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) shares surged 6.1% to close at $18.69 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
Losers
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares tumbled 75.6% to close at $6.40 after the company withdrew previous financial statements and said its COO has been involved in fabricating transactions over the past year.
- Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) dropped 44.9% to close at $1.77 after the company announced a reduction in its quarterly common unit distribution and issued an operational update.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) declined 38.1% to close at $1.35. Safe-T priced its 450,000 ADS offering at $1.60 per ADS.
- OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) dropped 31.9% to close at $2.54.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) fell 31.2% to close at $2.74.
- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) dropped 30.9% to close at $3.00.
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) fell 25.3% to close at $3.60.
- Exantas Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: XAN) dipped 23.3% to close at $1.61.
- Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) dropped 23% to close at $17.80.
- Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) fell 21.1% to close at $19.40.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITT) dropped 20.9% to close at $1.82.
- Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) dipped 19.6% to close at $9.58 after announcing transferable rights offering.
- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) fell 19.1% to close at $1.65.
- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) shares tumbled 18.4% to close at $15.84.
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) dropped 18.4% to close at $2.93.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares declined 17.8% to close at $4.71.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) dropped 17.3% to close at $5.15.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) slipped 16.8% to close at $2.52.
- Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE: AJX) declined 16.7% to close at $4.43.
- Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU) shares fell 16.5% to close at $10.75.
- DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) dipped 16% to close at $6.52.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) fell 15.9% to close at $8.42.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) dropped 15.2% to close at $4.07.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) fell 15% to close at $14.63 after surging over 42% on Wednesday.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) dipped 14.4% to close at $3.75.
- Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) dropped 13.8% to close at $9.50.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) shares fell 13.1% to close at $2.65.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares fell 9.3% to close at $0.78 after gaining over 43% on Wednesday.
- Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) dropped 8.5% to close at $5.40. Issuing an update on clinical development activity and business operations, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals said it has taken appropriate steps to ensure the safety of patients and integrity of the HDV Phase 3 D-LIVR trial. The trial is evaluating lonafarnib and ritonavir with or without PEGylated interferon-alfa-2a in patients with chronic hepatitis D virus infection.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) fell 6.3% to close at $40.32. Walgreens reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
