Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for March is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The ISM's non-manufacturing index for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets