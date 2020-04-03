Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Accidentally Confirms Unreleased Product That Helps Users Find Lost Items
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 03, 2020 5:36am   Comments
Share:
Apple Accidentally Confirms Unreleased Product That Helps Users Find Lost Items

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) long-rumored productaccidentally confirmed called "AirTags"the existence of a long-rumored product called "AirTags" on Thursday.

What Happened

In a video uploaded on the company's support channel on YouTube, there's an option referred to as "enable offline finding," as first spotted by Appleosophy.

The video has since been deleted, but the description of the feature read, "Offline finding enables this device and AirTags to be found when not connected to Wi-Fi or cellular."

Rumors surrounding AirTags, an Apple product similar to Tile, have been floating around for a year.

Apple hasn't officially confirmed the product yet. The company has reportedly deferred the launch of its new iPhone by months due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to MacRumors, AirTags are expected to be circular discs to can be attached to the items that the user wants to track.

If another iPhone user ends up with the lost item, they will receive a notification to return it to the owner, according to the screenshots shared September last year by MacRumors.

Price Action

Apple's shares closed 1.67% lower at $244.93 on Thursday. The shares traded 0.42% lower at $243.90 in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

A Boon For Nintendo? Switches Are Sold Out Everywhere
Analyst Says Microsoft Is Relatively Well-Positioned For A Crisis
Coronavirus Outbreak Updated: Keep Up With The Latest Headlines
Disney+ Makes Middle East Debut Through Third-Party Network
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain, Jobless Claims In Focus
Amazon Offers Prime Video Purchases On iOS As Apple Foregoes 30% Third-Party Tax
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Appleosophy iPhone MacRumors Tim CookNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga