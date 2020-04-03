HBO Makes Shows Like 'Sopranos,' 'The Wire' Free For 1 Month As Coronavirus Keeps People Indoors

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) subsidiary WarnerMedia's HBO has made some of its content available for free for a month starting Friday, without requiring users to sign up on its platform.

'Sopranos,' 'The Wire' Among Free HBO Offerings

The programming will be available on the HBO Go and HBO Now apps and websites across platforms.

The entertainment company said the content will also be available for free on distributing partner platforms in the coming days, but didn't give a specific date.

All seasons of nine television series— "Ballers," "Barry," "Silicon Valley," "Six Feet Under," "The Sopranos," "Succession," "True Blood," "Veep" and "The Wire" — will be available without the need for a subscription.

HBO is including 10 documentaries: "The Apollo," "The Case Against Adnan Syed," "Elvis Presley: The Searcher," "I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth Vs. Michelle Carter," "The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley," "Jane Fonda in Five Acts," "McMillion$," "True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality," "United Skates" and "We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest."

The movies include "Arthur," "Arthur 2: On the Rocks," "Blinded by the Light," "The Bridges of Madison County," "Crazy, Stupid, Love," Empire of the Sun," "Forget Paris," "Happy Feet Two," "Isn't It Romantic?," "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," "Midnight Special," "My Dog Skip," "Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase," "Pan," "Pokémon Detective Pikachu," "Red Riding Hood," "Smallfoot," "Storks," "Sucker Punch" and "Unknown."

The change comes at a time when the novel coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 1 million people worldwide and forced people to stay indoors to curb the spread of the virus.

HBO's MAX streaming service is set to launch in May and will cost $14.99 a month, the same as the HBO Now service.

AT&T Price Action

AT&T shares were down 3.06% at $27.89 at the time of publication Friday.

"Sopranos" screenshot courtesy of HBO.