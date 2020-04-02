Why MPLX's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) shares are trading higher on Thursday.

Credit Suisse analyst Spiro Dounis upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and lowered the price target from $21 to $18.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services.

MPLX LP shares were trading up 2.37% at $11.67. The stock has a 52-week range between $33.65 and $6.87.