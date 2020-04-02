Why MPLX's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) shares are trading higher on Thursday.
Credit Suisse analyst Spiro Dounis upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and lowered the price target from $21 to $18.
MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services.
MPLX LP shares were trading up 2.37% at $11.67. The stock has a 52-week range between $33.65 and $6.87.
Latest Ratings for MPLX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2020
|Credit Suisse
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
|Mar 2020
|Barclays
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Mar 2020
|Stifel
|Maintains
|Buy
