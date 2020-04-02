Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why MPLX's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 02, 2020 3:38pm   Comments
Share:

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) shares are trading higher on Thursday.

Credit Suisse analyst Spiro Dounis upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and lowered the price target from $21 to $18.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services.

MPLX LP shares were trading up 2.37% at $11.67. The stock has a 52-week range between $33.65 and $6.87.

Latest Ratings for MPLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020Credit SuisseUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Mar 2020BarclaysUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Mar 2020StifelMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MPLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MPLX)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 2, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 12, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WLKCFRADowngrades37.0
KMXCFRAMaintains75.0
KIDSNeedhamMaintains46.0
LKNeedhamSuspends40.0
BSXNeedhamMaintains43.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga